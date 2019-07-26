Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16,471.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $70,000. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.61.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

