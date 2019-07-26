Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 470,246 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 4,147.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,246 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $48,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 884.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 679 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. GMP Securities raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Randsburg International Gold in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 553,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,664. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.27. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

