Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 366,628 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 5,222.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366,628 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $37,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.8% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. 41,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

