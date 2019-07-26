ThoreCoin Trading Down 4% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,586.71 or 0.16125423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $137.55 million and approximately $120,183.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00293889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01658027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00122464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

