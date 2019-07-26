Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.16-12.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3-25.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.44 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.16-12.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.13. 376,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.