The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Trading Down 0.7%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 470% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74.

About The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.