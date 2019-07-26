The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $52.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock worth $16,996,023 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

