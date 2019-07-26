TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of SuperCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

TGTX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 431,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 239.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.