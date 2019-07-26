Tesla’s (TSLA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has a $150.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.04. 9,953,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,540. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,456 shares of company stock worth $21,130,430. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tesla by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,413.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.