Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 26.26%.

NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.77. 432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,881. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 7,078 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $218,073.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 2,700 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,504 shares of company stock worth $683,489. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.