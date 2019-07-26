Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We expect TER to report an in-line quarter at the high-end of Q2 guidance. We would expect forward guidance to be soft due to Huawei ban as well as weak auto/analog demand. We also believe that their is risk in TER’s IA business due to trade tensions and weak auto demand. Our estimates for Q3 are above consensus and they will likely need to come down. We are looking for a pull back in share to become more constructive. Q2: TER releases its Q2 results after the close on Tuesday with a conference call at 10am EST on Wednesday. We expect Q2 to be in the upper half of guidance of non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 to $0.65 on revenue of $520M to $550M and in-line with our estimate of $0.61 on $540M and consensus of $0.62 on $537M.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

TER stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,591,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,103,000 after purchasing an additional 401,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $76,752,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,092,000 after acquiring an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,809,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

