TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, TERA has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $465,246.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

