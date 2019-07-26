Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Raised to $328.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $328.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.40. 6,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.47. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $189.35 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $306,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $3,009,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,202.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,362 shares of company stock worth $12,842,735. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,856,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $19,355,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 535,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

