TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.47-5.53 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. 81,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,142,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

