TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of TDH worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,134. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

