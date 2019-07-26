TD Securities Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$16.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.67.

TSE:FM opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.45 and a 52 week high of C$20.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

