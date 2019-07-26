TD Securities Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

