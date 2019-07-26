TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,769. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other TCF Financial news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

