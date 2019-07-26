Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 19,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,806. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.80). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

