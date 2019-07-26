Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.