Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,278 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Compugen accounts for 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Compugen worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 14,153.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 886,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 880,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.66. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.