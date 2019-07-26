Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,868 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.