Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 621 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $148,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,615,000 after buying an additional 780,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,086.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 404,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after buying an additional 369,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after buying an additional 306,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,793,000 after buying an additional 289,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,860,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $444,682.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.18. 92,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,359. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.