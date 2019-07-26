Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

CHKP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

