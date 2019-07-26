Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,449 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Radware worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Radware by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Radware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 90,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

