Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.85 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a hold rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.22.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$0.62 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$70.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

