Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.90. 45,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,605. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

