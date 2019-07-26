TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TAL Education Group updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,857,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

