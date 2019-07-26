Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,564 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9,453,973.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563,179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8,606.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAK shares. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 8,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,565. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

