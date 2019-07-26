Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.50. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 9,092,275 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.57. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 49.35.

About Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

