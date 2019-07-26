Synergy (SNRG) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Synergy has a total market cap of $132,142.00 and $2.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.01150507 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004537 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,798,902 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

