Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,050. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

