Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.70. Swisscom shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 2,001 shares.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

