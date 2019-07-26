S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.19. S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,041. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.59.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

