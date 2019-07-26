Svb Leerink Begins Coverage on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

In related news, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

