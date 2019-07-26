Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,984. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,487.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

