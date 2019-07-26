Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$14.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.34. 921,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.19. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 150.63%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.