Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.64 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.