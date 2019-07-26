Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,622,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,665,881 shares of company stock worth $48,755,482 and sold 298,599 shares worth $5,868,100. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

