SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.62.

SPWR stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.33. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $65,906.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $265,175.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,464.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

