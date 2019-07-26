Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.47.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.23. 1,723,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$35.53 and a 12 month high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.4399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.