Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.41.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Chemours and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

