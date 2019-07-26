Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, CEO David William Sides sold 51,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $90,438.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 2,084.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

