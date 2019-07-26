Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,774. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80.

