Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.49. 521,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,516. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

In related news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.