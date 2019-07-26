StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.5% Higher

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.16, 2,274,638 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,900,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $102,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
