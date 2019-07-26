StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.5% Higher

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.16, 2,274,638 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,900,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $102,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

