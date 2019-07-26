STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $19.30 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

