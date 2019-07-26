SThree (LON:STHR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 413 ($5.40).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.20. SThree has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

