Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 557 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,646.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

