Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 43.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 10.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.14. 235,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.39. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

W W Grainger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

